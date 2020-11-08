Ziyech Speaks On His Experience So far At Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech has said that he’s comfortable playing for Chelsea after the club had a 4-1 win against Sheffield United.

The former Ajax man made his full debut for the club in the UEFA Champions League clash against Krasnodar in October.

Speaking after the win against Sheffield, Ziyech spoke about how well he has blended into the Chelsea team.

“I feel comfortable here in the team and with the squad and all my team-mates so I think that’s why I feel comfortable here,” he told Sky Sports when asked about adapting to life at Chelsea.

“I think we played a good game, the first 10 minutes was difficult – we started a bit sloppy but after 1-0 we could control the game and couldn’t score more goals at that point but we played a good game.”

“They come in with power on corners – you think they’ll put it in the box but they took it short and scored for 1-0 but after that we did well and created a lot of chances and scored a lot of goals.

“They like it when you play the ball to your feet and I saw Mateo Kovacic running into space – sometimes you have to get those balls then they don’t know what to do and then the first time we did that I scored.

“I always look at my team-mate before I take the ball, we understand, only eye contact is enough for us.”

Ziyech will now turn his attention to the national team, as Morocco prepare for the African Cup of Nations qualifier clash against the Central African Republic. The Atlas Lions currently lead their group with four points from two games.