Why I Benched Messi In Win Against Real Betis – Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has explained why the club’s captain Lionel Messi was benched in Saturday’s game against Real Betis.

Messi came on in the second half of the game which ended 5-2 at the Camp Nou.

According to Koeman, the Argentine was not fit to start and had to be benched in case he might be needed later on in the game.

“We talked to Leo, who came out of the Dynamo [Kyiv] game with a niggle and he was not fit to play from the start,” Koeman explained to reporters after the final whistle.

“He was on the bench in case we needed him. If he was physically OK, he would have played from the start.”