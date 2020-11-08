PSG Manager Hails Ander Herrera Over 3-0 Win Against Rennes

Paris Saint-German’s manager, Thomas Tuchel, has hailed Ander Herrera over his performance in the 3-0 against Rennes on Saturday.

Herrera was equal to the task required by the game which had the absence of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti.

He provided an assist which was converted by Angel Di Maria who went on to record a double.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel said, “Ander was dead before the match. He died in the dressing room tonight. What he did was exceptional. The same for Leandro Paredes.

“We took risks. At the start, we hoped he would play an hour but it was necessary for him to play the whole of the match. We played a really good Rennes teams but we showed a good mentality and a collective effort. It was a great win,” he said.