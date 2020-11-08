Mexico President Reveals Why He’s Yet To Congratulate Joe Biden

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that he will wait for “all legal issues” in the US to be sorted out before he congratulates Joe Biden on winning the US election.

“We don’t want to be imprudent. We don’t want to act lightly and we want to respect people’s self-determination and rights,” Lopez Obrador told reporters.

“We have a very good relationship with the two candidates,” he added.

“President Trump has been very respectful with us and we have reached very good agreements, and we thank him because he has not interfered and has respected us,” said the left-wing populist.

And “the same” go for Biden, Lopez Obrador added.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has filed suits against the outcome of the election.