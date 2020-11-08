I Predicted Trump Will Lose Re-election – Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele has said that he prophesied the 2020 US election loss of President Donald Trump.

Democratic party candidate Joe Biden was yesterday projected as winner of the election after securing more than the needed 270 electoral votes.

He has since been declared the President-elect of the United States of America.

Primate Ayodele who reacted to the announcement recalled how he predicted that “Trump’s second term is uncertain. There will be an attempt to impeach Trump but I see him surviving the plot. I see a serious candidate from the Democrat unseating him in the 2020 election.

“It has come to pass; the prophecy started coming to pass with the impeachment threat which Donald Trump survived and now, his loss to Democrat party candidate, Joe Biden in the 2020 USA election.”