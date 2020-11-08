EndSARS: Lagos State Orders Release Of 253 Protesters

The Lagos State Government has ordered the release of 253 persons who were arrested during the EndSARS protests in the state.

The order was given by Moyosore Onigbanjo, the state’s attorney-general and commissioner.

Onigbanjo who gave the order through Kayode Oyekanmi, director of public affairs in the Lagos ministry of justice, said that 92 persons will be prosecuted.

“Legal advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received, and as at November 6, 2020, the directorate has been able to despatch legal advice in respect of 81 persons that are being charged to the various courts, while others will be despatched to court on Monday, November 9, 2020,” the statement reads.

“Out of the 361 persons, the director of public prosecutions shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder, while the office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case.

“In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the police.”

The commissioner assured that his office “will ensure that those arrested by the police are treated in accordance with due process of law, while it remains committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the state”.