Difficult Being A Slay Mama, Single Mother With Irresponsible Baby Daddy – Yetunde Bakare

Nollywood actress Yetunde Bakare has said that it is difficult being a slay mama and a single mother when the baby daddy is irresponsible.
The actress made this known in a post she shared on social media.
Yetunde Bakare said:
‘‘It’s very difficult to be a slay Queen as a single mother especially if your baby daddy is irresponsible.
If you want to take care of your child then you’ll have to sacrifice the urge to do laulau if you don’t earn much you can’t serve 2 masters at the same time.
It’s either your child or trendy stuffs! So choose wisely.”
