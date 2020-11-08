Biden Will Be Impeached For Kamala Harris – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has said that Joe Biden will be impeached as US President and will be replaced by Kamala Harris.

The clergyman had prophesied back in March that Biden will defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

With Biden now projected as the winner of the election and the next US President, Apostle Suleman has come out with the prophecy that Kamala Harris will replace him because he will be impeached.