America Elected Their Downfall By Voting For Biden – Gifty Powers

Former reality TV show contestant, Gifty Powers has said that Americans elected their downfall when they voted for Joe Biden as their next president.

According to her, Biden will be president in the open but will be controlled by “bad guys” behind closed-doors.

Gifty Powers shared on Instastories:

“Americans have elected their downfall. It’s a shame people can not see the reality in front of them.

“In front of us, the so-called Biden is the president but behind closed doors, the people behind Biden are the president. America is going to be controlled by the bad guys that are yet to be unleashed.

“It’s a shame how people justify things with their emotions.

“Let’s see how the world go take end naaaa…i still dey watch the Biden.”

In another post, Gifty Powers said that people will end up shocked because, as it stands, Biden hasn’t been sworn-in.

“Donald Trump is still gonna be the President. Biden hasn’t been sworn, so y’all Biden supporters should go sleep. E go shock una,” she said.