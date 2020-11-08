2020 US Election: It’s Not Over For Trump – Dr Stella Immanuel

Dr Stella Immanuel has said that the 2020 US election is not over for President Donald Trump despite Joe Biden projected as the winner.

Immanuel, a preacher and an ardent supporter of Trump took to social media with a passage from the Bible to buttress her claim.

See the full post below

“It IS NOT OVER! THE STONE IS ABOUT TO DECEND. THEY MAY MINGLE WITH US BUT THERE IS ABOUT TO BE A CRUSHING. KEEP PRAYING.

And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay. And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed: and the kingdom shall not be left to other people, but it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand for ever. Forasmuch as thou sawest that the stone was cut out of the mountain without hands, and that it brake in pieces the iron, the brass, the clay, the silver, and the gold; the great God hath made known to the king what shall come to pass hereafter: and the dream is certain, and the interpretation thereof sure. Daniel 2:43-45.”