Wife Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary With Basket Mouth

Elsie Okpocha, the wife of Comedian Basket Mouth has celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on social media.

Elsie revealed how glad she is that she met the comedian during her days at the University of Lagos.

She also expressed joy that he never gave up on her even after she gave him a fake number.

She wrote on Instagram: “My happy place, my best friend, celebrating a milestone in marriage, 10years!!!! Amazing!!!! I’m glad you came to my hostel in Unilag 15yrs ago,and im so glad you didn’t give up on me even after i gave you a wrong number.

I want to grow so old and happy with you baby.

I want to laugh and cry happily with you.

And i want to celebrate forever more with you.

HAPPY 10TH ANNIVERSARY SUGAR…

My heart is beautiful because i have you in it @basketmouth.”