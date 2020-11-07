Vee Reacts After Fans Mocked Her For Not Bagging Any Endorsement Deal

Reality TV has star, Vee has reacted after some fans mocked her for not securing any endorsement deal since she left BBNaija show.

This was after she shared a post to congratulate fellow former BBNaija contestant, Nengi, who got appointed as a Senior Special Adviser to the governor of Bayelsa State.

One fan who couldn’t stand the mockery from others waded in with a post saying:

“I feel it’s weird & absolutely insensitive to keep telling her hers is coming soon when she congratulates her friends. It’s really awkward, stop it pls. Say it in your mind. If you are that concerned, PRAY FOR HER!”

Reacting to the tweet, the BBNaija finalist said people are trying to attach her success to signing contracts for public approval, but it doesn’t work that way.

In her words, “I really wish people understood how these things work. It seems as though people want to attach my success to signing (sometimes strange) contracts for public approval and praise. Anyway sha, the game is the game.”