Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Fears About Her Age, Career

Popular singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed that she once feared that her age will prevent her from growing big in her music career.

The mother of one opened up on her fears in an interview with The Dotty Show on Apple Music 1.

According to her, she began to believe in herself when she saw the achievement she recorded despite her age.

She said, “In December, I was so scared and I said, ‘God, if this is it, just give me a sign. And he gave me the opposite, he gave me opportunities’.

“I had a record with Sam Smith and it’s like so many other things that are happening that never happened in my twenties. God was saying to me, ‘age has nothing to do with that.

“On every platform and interview, I have always mentioned my age because I feel a lot of people run away from it. So, I always tell people, this is how old I am, in case you find out outside. I’m going to let you know first. And I’m proud of it because I’ve never felt more confident. I don’t want a 20-year-old girl who is out there who hasn’t won a Grammy or who hasn’t been signed (to a record label) to feel like it is never going to happen. All you have to do is look at me.”

Tiwa also revealed that she was under pressure while working on her last album, ‘Celia’.

She said: “I literally started at the beginning of the year. I took out about a month. I did not listen to anything. I had a camp in Nigeria; I rented out about nine rooms. I didn’t even see my family. I was there every day. I also worked from pain. I was under pressure. I was about to turn 40 and I was scared and nervous. I was just signed to Universal Music. I wasn’t with Mavin anymore. There was so much that was happening in my life and I was coming from a very sacred place when I worked on the album. However, I decided I was going to do it, even though I was scared. If it became a success, which it has become for me, I believe it could be a motivation for other women that whatever they are going through, they just have to work with the fear; work through it.”