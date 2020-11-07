Tanker Fire Burns Several Vehicles On Kara Bridge

A tanker has gone up in flames on Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the early hours of Saturday, November 7.

The incident led to the destruction of many vehicles in the vicinity.

The fire has, however, been put out by men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA.

Giving an update, LASEMA said that it “responded to the incident at 0105hrs this morning according to the State emergency response plan. The joint team (agency AND LAGOS FIRE SERVICE) was waylaid on arrival by a group of miscreants brandishing weapons and was forced to seek extra police cover from the Isheri Police Station.

The operation commenced with the police protection until the group of assailants grew larger and caused significant damage to vehicles and threats to life of our personnel. The team was forced to suspend the Recovery operation for safety reasons.

It is of note that this attack is part of a very worrisome trend of first responders being attacked in the course of their duties. Lagosians are urged to refrain from endangering the lives of emergency responders.”