Police Withdraw Escort From Individuals (Full List)

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police personnel attached to Femi Fani-Kayode, Hon. Abiola Sidna Peller, Sen. Magnus Abe, Emeka Offor and others, DAILY POST reports.

The IGP directive also affected corporate and religious bodies like Christ Embassy, Think Nigeria First Initiative, Uche Sylva International, Stanel Groups, KYC Holding, Sheiks and Bishops and many more.

Some other personalities on the list include: Sen Lado Yakubu, Amb Yuguda Bashir, Hon. Uche Chukwu, Sen. Boroface Ajayi, Hon Mutiu Nicholas, Sen Tokumbo Fikayomi, Edozie Madu, David Adesanya, Hon. Chris Giwa, Chief Godwin Ekpo, Chief Pius Akinyelure and others.

DAILY POST recalls that Adamu, during the End SARS protest in October, ordered the withdrawal of police escorts attached to VIPs.

But, according to a police letter sighted by DAILY POST and signed by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, on November 4, it was stated that: “The attention of the IGP has been drawn to the fact that the police personnel attached to the corporate bodies and personalities are yet to be withdrawn in spite of extant directives to that effect.”

In the letter tagged CB: 4001/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.116/32 and made available to CP PMF, CP SPU, CP CPU and all Commissioners of Police in the 36 states and the FCT, it was directed, in line with the subsisting order, that commanders “withdraw all the PMF, SPU, CTU, or conventional police operations attached to the affected companies or individuals in any of their locations across the country with immediate effect.

DAILY POST reports that the concerned commanders are to submit a report confirming compliance to the office of the IGP, not later than Tuesday, November 10.

Source: Daily Post