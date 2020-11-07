Nnamdi Kanu Has Ruined Wike’s Political Career

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has said that IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has ruined the political career of Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The group said that the killings of Igbos by soldiers in Oyigbo area of Rivers State will remain a stain in Wike’s career.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

“Nnamdi Kanu is a messenger and a pawn in the hands of Northeast and Yoruba politicians, carefully drafted to destabilize South East and South South states, to upset upcoming presidential aspirants from the two political zones ahead of buildups of 2023,” he said.

The OYC accused Kanu of using the EndSARS protests to ruin the chances of presidential hopefuls tgrough the chaos in Aba, Enugu, Nnewi, Onitsha, Owerri, Abakiliki and Obigbo.

The group advised Wike to come clean about the incident in Obigbo and allow himself to be deceived by those who are after his pocket.

“Governor Wike should be bold enough to clarify most of the allegations levelled against him by IPOB leader, especially that he [Kanu] made him Governor, and he should quickly tender unreserved apology to his kinsmen [Igbos] over the mistakes of Obigbo in other to revert to his role as defacto opposition leader.

“If he relies on the deceptive rhetoric of a few circle of Igbo leaders that only values his pockets, definitely he will never escape the dent and consequences of the Obigbo massacres in the future as the Chief Security officer of Rivers State, as history might be unkind to him,” the OYC said.