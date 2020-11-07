Joe Biden Declared Winner Of 2020 US Election

Joe Biden of the Democratic party has been declared the winner of the 2020 US election.

Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump by meeting the required amount of electoral votes to emerge the next president of the United States of America.

Speaking after his victory was declared, Biden said that its time for America to “unite” and to “heal.”

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” Biden said.

“We are the United States of America.”

He shared on Twitter:

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”