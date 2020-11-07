Impeachment: Ladoja Fires Back At Obasanjo

Rashidi Ladoja has reacted to a claim by ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo on why he was impeached as the governor of Oyo State.

Obasanjo who spoke at a launch held by former governor of Oyo State, Alao Akala, said that Ladoja was impeached because of his differences with late Chief Lamidi Adedibu.

Reacting through his spokesperson Alhaji Lanre Latinwo, Ladoja said that Obasanjo should stop rewriting history because that won’t erase his involvement in the impeachment of 2005.

He said, “The former president has forgotten that the nation’s apex court had ruled that there was no impeachment. Let Chief Obasanjo be told, point blank, that no amount of damage control would help him.

“Ladoja, therefore, has no regrets. He came to serve and he did just that to the best of his ability, the result of which is the love his people have for him till date.”