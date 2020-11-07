I’m Already Preparing To Resume Work As President – Biden

The presidential candidate of the Democratic party, Joe Biden, has said that he’s already getting prepared to resume work as the President of the United States of America.

This is as he maintains a lead over President Donald Trump of the Republican party in the 2020 US election.

He made this known during a speech delivered in Wilmington, Delaware, while votes are still being counted.

“We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it’s clear. We are going to win this race,” he stated.

He said that the “mandate” given to him by Americans will see him take action on coronavirus pandemic, the economy, climate change and systemic racism.

Reuters said that Biden’s speech was originally tailored to be a victory speech but had to be changed because of the absence of a declaration on the winner of the election.

“We’re beating Donald Trump by over four million votes, and that’s a margin that is still growing as well.

“One of the things I’m especially proud of is how well we’ve done well across America,” he said.

Acknowledging the frustration of many Americans over the slow voting counting process, Biden sued for patience.

“I know watching these vote tallies on TV moves very slow, and as slow as it goes, it can be numbing.

“But never forget, the tallies aren’t just numbers. They represent votes and voters, men and women who exercised their fundamental right to have their voice heard,” he said.