Hazard, Casemiro Test Positive For COVID-19 – Real Madrid

Real Madrid has announced that Eden Hazard and Casemiro have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Both players among those tested in the latest round of tests carried out on Friday morning at the Valdebebas.

Their tests returned positive, while other players and members of the coaching staff of the first team returned negative results on Friday morning as well as from the antigen tests carried out on Saturday morning.

A statement from the club read: “Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning.

“All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday. Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning.”

Casemiro and Hazard join Militao, who tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago