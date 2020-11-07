Everton Vs Man United: Why I Won’t Be Sacked – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given reasons why he will not be sacked by the club for now.

Solskjaer has failed to win his last two games which ended in a loss.

United lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the English Premier League last weekend.

This was followed by a 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

The club is now set to face Everton in the English Premier League this Saturday.

“I’ve got to say that all my conversations with the club have been planning long-term. Of course, we want short-term results, I have had positive dialogue, we’ve put plans in place and planted seeds, the tree is growing.

“Some clubs rip up their tree to see if it is still growing, or getting enough water. I have had backing all the way since I have come in. The club needs to look at the bigger picture.

“We cannot react to one or two results, we have to look further back and what is the direction we are going in,” Solskjaer said.