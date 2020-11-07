EPL: Cavani Scores As Manchester United Beat Everton 3-2

New Manchester United striker, Edinson Cavani has scored his first goal for the club in a 3-2 win against Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Bernard opened scoring with a brilliant effort to give Everton the lead at home in the 19th minute.

Six minutes later, Bruno Fernandes equalized for United and went on to get a second which gave the club the lead in the 32nd minute of the game.

At the 95th minute, Cavani who came on as a substitute scored from an assist provided by Fernandes as a result of a counter attack.

United had gone into the game on the back of two defeats, one to Arsenal in the EPL, and the other to Besiktas in the Champions League.