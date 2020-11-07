EndSARS Protests To Resume On Monday As CBN Freezes Account Of Activists

The Nigerian youths behind the EndSARS protests have said that demonstrations will resume on Monday over the action of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, against them.

The CBN had received a court order to freeze the account of 20 EndSARS activists.

The court order addressed to the head offices of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank, directed the banks to freeze all transactions on the 20 accounts on the list annexed to the CBN’s application as Exhibit A and all other bank accounts of the defendants/respondents for a period of 180 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, the EndSARS protesters promised to demonstrate at the offices of the CBN in Abuja and Lagos on Monday.