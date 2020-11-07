El-Rufai Speaks On Vice Presidential Ambition

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has denied nursing any ambition to be the vice president of Nigeria.

He said this while dissociating himself from campaign posters which say he’s the running mate to the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi who is alleged to be nursing presidential ambition.

The messages on the posters read: “The People’s choice,” “Today may not be the best, but tomorrow will be better”.

Addressing the issue with the campaign posters, El-rufai told State House correspondents:

“I don’t know who is printing those posters, wasting his or her money printing posters. I heard about them. I called Minister, Amaechi, and asked him whether he knew anything about them; he said he didn’t know.

“I think we need to trace who is doing it and ask that person. I am governor of Kaduna State; I have job to do. I haven’t delivered on the promises I made to the people of Kaduna State. Until I do that I don’t want to discuss anything.”

Speaking on if he had been approached by people and asked to contest the 2023 election, the Governor said “I am in politics. People will approach you, but whether they are genuine or not is another matter and whether you are interested or not is another matter.”