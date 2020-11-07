DPR Gives Update On Tank Farm On Fire In Lagos

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said that the energy tank fan which caught fire at Marine Beach, Ijora, has been brought under control.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR.

Osu said that the fire was put out around 7 a.m on Saturday.

He said from the regulatory agency’s preliminary report, all safety control measures to contain the fire, which was restricted to one tank, were swiftly activated by the company and other stakeholders.

According to him, all staff were safely evacuated from the facility.

“All other adjourning facilities have also activated their safety control measures to prevent spread to their facilities.

“Our operations team are fully on the ground for ongoing investigations and we will continue to provide updates as to the probable cause of the incident,” he said.

OVH Energy had on Thursday at Marine Beach, said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident.

“Preliminary information about the incident reveals that the fire emanated from a tank within the terminal,” it said in a statement.