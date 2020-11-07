Don’t Wrongfully Claim Office Of President, Trump Warns Biden

US President Donald Trump has told Joe Biden not to lay claim to the position of President despite results of the US election tilting in his favour.

Trump who has 214 electoral votes trails Biden who has 264.

Biden needs just 6 electoral votes to be announced the next President of the United States of America.

However, this might be delayed as a result of legal suits filed by Trump who claims illegal votes are being counted.

The President wrote, “Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”