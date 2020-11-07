COVID-19: Lagos Marathon Organisers Reduce Participants

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has made two major changes to the 2021 edition of the Silver Label race.

The first change will have only 10,000 runners from across the world in participation.

The second change sees the suspension of the 100km race which has always been a crowd puller since the inception of the marathon.

This was disclosed on Friday by the race consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Company, Bukola Olopade.

He was quoted by NAN: “The drastic reduction in the number of runners was in adherence to safety COVID-19 protocols.

“The measure is put in place by the World Athletics, Presidential Task Force, Sports Ministry and other relevant bodies to checkmate the further spread of COVID-19 in the country,’’ he said in a statement.

He added “We’ve stepped back to take a breather and ensure that all strategies are put in place to have a race that would fit the protocols put together by the World Athletics, PTF, Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“At the end of the day, we do not want to put brands and even the state in trouble. I can say now that we have mapped out our strategies and ready to deliver a safe race.

“Outside the reduction of runners to 10,000, the 10km race which has always been the crowd-puller since it was introduced into the Lagos Marathon has also been suspended from the 2021 race.

“We are only focusing on our flagship race which is the 42km that already has a Silver Label from the World Athletics; with what we are putting in place for 2021, we hope we can be upgraded to the Gold Label.

“Beyond the usual fanfare, the goal for 2021 is to stage a world-class event that is equally safe for all.’’