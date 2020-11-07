Change: Be Patient With Us, FG Begs Nigerians

The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari on delivering the change he promised in 2015.

He said this while speaking in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The minister revealed that Buhari has directed his ministers to return to their respective states to interact with EndSARS protesters.

Lai Mohammed said, “If we have not done enough or we have not touched everybody, we appeal that you please bear with us.

“In the first instance, what we have is less than 60 per cent of the revenue that was available to other governments that came before us.

“We all know what we suffered during COVID 19, and as we are just trying to recover from this we also face another crisis.

“We appeal that you should please assist the government and be patient.

“This government is dedicated to serving the people and we will continue to try our best to do so

“I thank you all for your perseverance, understanding and patience.”