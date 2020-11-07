BREAKING: Police Arrest #EndSARS Promoter In Lagos

Eromosele Peter Adene, one of the promoters of EndSARS protests, has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force.

Adene, an Edo State-born graduate of Computer Engineering was arrested in Lagos and whisked away to the office of the Commissioner of Police in the state.

This comes after the police force vowed to resist any attempt to stage another round of EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Inspector-General of Police IGP Adamu Mohammed ordered AIGs and CPs to stop violent and riotus elements who might want to disturb the peace of the country.

Meanwhile, EndSARS protesters have vowed to resume demonstrations on Monday following the freezing of the bank accounts of its members.