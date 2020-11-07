Boko Haram Started From Protest, Gov Zulum Warns #EndSARS Protesters

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has warned against the staging of EndSARS protests in the state.

According to the governor, the youths planning the protest need to know that. Boko Haram “started as a result of protest by some youths in Maiduguri against the use of helmet by motorcycle riders.’’

He said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, “Everyone has seen the situation now. Over one million people have been displaced and the most affected population are the vulnerable and the youth.

“Some of those who led the protests have left Borno State. They are either staying in Abuja, Lagos or abroad. We have to be very careful.”

Zulum also spoke against the youths taking advantage of protests to loot and cause chaos in the country.