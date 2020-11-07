ASUU Reveals Why It’s Strike May Continue For Years

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said that its strike action may go on for years if the Federal Government fails to meet its demand.

This was disclosed by Professor Olu Olufayo, the Coordinator of ASUU in Akure Zone, while speaking at a press conference at the Obafemi Awolowo University.

According to Olufayo: “It is unfortunate that the government in the country does not care about the quality of education available for the children of ordinary Nigerians since their children schooled abroad, hence, their refusal to honour the various agreements reached with ASUU for almost eleven years.

“We have also resolved to remain on strike for as long as possible to ensure that the Federal government commit to the agreement and take concrete steps towards ensuring quality public university education in the country.

“We have told the FG to declare a state of emergency in the education sector, shut the schools for two or even five years within which it can fix the problem in the sector and ensure quality education in the country.”