We Lost 27 Vehicles During #EndSARS Protest – FRSC

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that 27 patrol vehicles were lost during the EndSARS protests.

He said this during a tour of the Lagos Command of the FRSC to assess the damages done to the properties as a result of hoodlums hijacking the protest.

“We witnessed the highest level of vandalism in Lagos State around Oko-Afo, Lekki, and at our Ojodu Berger Headquarters.

“It is colossal, I counted it myself 13 vehicles were burnt and three were vandalised in Lagos alone. I think we lost about 27 patrol vehicles nationwide,’’ he said.

He said that the violence saw the damaging of offices and other facilities in Lagos, Edo, Delta, Imo, Osun, Enugu, Adamawa, and Anambra states.

He also said that the issuance of driver’s license has been put on hold as a result.

“We need to look for vehicles to begin skeletal services, especially in Lagos State. We can’t fold our arms because Lagos State accounts for about 33 per cent vehicular density in the country and we are moving towards the end of the year.

“Ember months is a critical period and that’s why Lagos State is the first point of my visit. We will rise and ensure our responsibilities are fulfilled,’’ he said.

Opeyemi said that the FRSC officers are returning to their duty posts after the violence of the protests.

“To put a patrol vehicle on the road now will cost about N24 million. It is costly, but I have forwarded my reports to the Secretary to the Federal Government and he has promised to act on them.

“I enjoin Nigerians to be modest when they are doing things; the level of damage is too much; the money meant for other activities will now be diverted in repairing some of this burnt offices,’’ Oyeyemi lamented.