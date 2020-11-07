CBN Gets Court Order To Freeze Account Of #EndSARS Protesters

Central Bank of Nigeria has been granted a court order to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the End SARS protests.

According to Channels TV, the request granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, of the Federal High Court in Abuja was filed by the apex bank on October 20.

The court order addressed to the head offices of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank, directed the banks to freeze all transactions on the 20 accounts on the list annexed to the CBN’s application as Exhibit A and all other bank accounts of the defendants/respondents for a period of 180 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala who is currently representing the your at the Lagos State Panel of Enquiry, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.

Others are; Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.

– PM News