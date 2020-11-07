Chicago Rapper, King Von, dies in Atlanta Shooting

Chicago rapper, King Von has died at the age of 26 after being gunned down in an Atlanta shooting.

He was reportedly shot after a shooting broke out outside Atlanta’s Monaco Hookah Lounge at 3am on Friday morning between two groups.

Initial reports said that Von was in critical condition after the shooting, but his best friend and producer, DJ On Da Beat, has confirmed his passing on Instagram.

“My heart can’t take this. No bro. Why you. Why bro. Please just FaceTime me bro. Why they had to take you. Ima see you again this shit ain’t over. It’s far from over. We still just getting started. RIP my Bestfriend,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The only n***a to listen to me word for word from day 1. We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning snd every song was a part of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you bro @kingvonfrmdao.”

DJ Akademiks also said King Von’s manager was also in the shooting but survived and remains in hospital.

“That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups,” said Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.

“Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well.

Several artistes including Chance The Rapper, Davido, Calboy, Dreezy, Joey Purp, have taken to social media to share their condolences.