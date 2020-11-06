Why Ladoja Was Impeached As Oyo State Gov – Obasanjo

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Rashidi Ladoja was impeached as governor of Oyo State for disrespecting late Chief Lamidi Adedibu and Chief Yekinni Adeojo.

Obasanjo said that the impeachment came after efforts to reconcile him with Adedibu and Adeojo failed.

He said this at the launch of former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala’s autobiography titled Amazing Grace in Ibadan.

Akala was deputy to Ladoja from 2003 to 2007 before becoming governor from 2007 to 2011.

Obasanjo said, “You pointed out on page 140 that Ladoja picked up a quarrel with me for reason of a non-existent third term.

“I didn’t know that Ladoja picked up a quarrel that his becoming governor was due to the grace of God and major contributions of the two people.

“I pleaded with him to make accommodation for them both. He told me that they were all Ibadan people and they knew how to deal with themselves.

“He subsequently proved himself right as they dealt with themselves and he, Ladoja, came out the worse for it,” he said.