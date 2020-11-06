We Will Fish Out Rogue Police Officers – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that efforts are being made to fish out rogue police officers in the country.

He said that his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, will be leading a delegate of government officials to states where he will hold meetings with traditional rulers, the people and the youths.

The President made this known during a meeting with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar 111 at the Presidential Villa.

He said, “We have heard the loud cries of our youth and children, and we are attending to their concerns.

“To succeed in all of this, we would require your support and voice to help amplify the message. Your proximity to the people places you in a unique position to communicate and ensure that our response is targeted and impactful.

“I want to once again thank you for the role you all have played to calm down our youth with wisdom and authority. By instilling hope and keeping the peace, you have rendered the country great service.

“We cannot allow anybody or group to threaten the peace or sabotage these efforts. Strong, transparent efforts are underway to address those rogue elements of the Nigerian Police Force.

“Simultaneously, the Nigerian Police Force will also undergo much needed reform that covers welfare, working conditions, and code of conduct. That will usher in a more professional workforce.”