US Election: Fans React As Rita Edochie Says It’s Not Over For Trump

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has attracted reactions from her followers on social media after she declared support for President Donald Trump in the US election.

Votes counted so far in the 2020 election shows that Trump is trailing his Democrat rival Joe Biden.

Reacting to the development, Rita Edochie took to social media to encourage the president.

“Trump, it is not over yet. God Almighty has not said it is over…let’s go there Trump,” the actress wrote.

However, some of her fans didn’t agree with her. These are some of the reactions from fans.

@sir_mich21 wrote: “Mummy, I used to have respect for you but recently you have continued to disappoint me. What’s your business with US election? We have our problems already”.

@Miss_neche: “You think American is Nigeria where they bribe all you celebrities with money to blindly support rubbish? I don’t know why your children don’t call you to order? Make I even unfollow you”.

She however got some fans supporting and defending her. This is one of such fans..

@Nwabulo_omee_na_oba: All these insults are for who? In life you have to chose someone you support. That’s why we have different parties and opposition..please make una free her; what you like must not be what she likes bikonu”(Please let her be! What you like must not be what she likes).