NSCIA Cautions Pastors On Anti-islamic Rhetoric

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has spoken against alleged anti-islamic rhetoric from some pastors in the country.

The NSCIA which is led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III urged the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, to call them to order.

In a statement issued by NSCIA Head of Communication, Ibrahim Aselemi, the group accused some pastors of hiding behind freedom of speech to spread hate against Muslims.

“The persistent anti-Islamic rhetoric whipped up by some clergymen of the Christian faith in recent times in Nigeria is most worrisome and has become a source of grave concern.

“These Church leaders have developed a penchant for inciting Christians against Muslims in every time the opportunity presents itself while hiding under the umbrella of free speech and religious freedom.”

The group also accused CAN of being complicit in the matter due to its silence.