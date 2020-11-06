Moghalu Welcomes Electronic Voting By INEC

The 2019 presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Kingsley Moghalu, has welcomed the electronic voting introduced by INEC.

The new voting system will be introduced at the Anambra State election in 2021, INEC had announced.

Reacting to the news, Moghalu tweeted:

“I’m very pleased that @inec has decided to introduce electronic voting and voting access for Nigerians in diaspora. @TBAN_NGR has advocated strongly for both reforms and we are happy to see INEC act in a manner responsive to the demands of Nigerians for electoral reform.

“Kudos to @inec Chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu for these steps. We hope @nassnigeria will make the necessary amendments to the Electoral Act of 2010 to make these reforms possible. It’s great that the electoral commission intends to start as early as Q1 2021 with voter registration.”

He suggested that the time for registration should be extended up to three months.

“But we suggest that registration should be extended up to three months before the elections and not six months as the INEC Chairman indicated.

“Surely time to make votes count and be counted transparently! That’s a core requirement of real democracy,” his tweet added.