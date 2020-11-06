Kunle Afolayan Appreciated By Son Who Turned 15

Diekola Afolayan has written an emotional letter to his father and movie producer/director, Kunle Afolayan, as he turns 15 today.

In the note, the teenager who looks very much like his father thanked his old man for always being someone he could confide in.

He also showered blessings on Kunle Afolayan for all the love has shown him.

“Thankyou so much for everything sir, for being someone i could always talk to if anything is bothering me. Thankyou for always making me laugh and thankyou for all the advice you have given me, you are the best! Thank you so much for being a great, infact wondeful father to me, God will continue to bless you and keep you for all that love you, i love so much baba mi…” Diekola Afolayan writes in part.

Praying for his dad in yoruba, he writes, “Baba mi, all that you do and lay your hands upon will always turn out great. You will live long in sound mind and health to see your children’s children”