It Is Better To Lose Power And Gain Honour – Goodluck Jonathan

Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has said that it is better for a leader to lose power and gain honour.

Jonathan who lost the 2015 presidential election in Nigeria as an incumbent said that, “Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power than to gain power at the cost of losing honour.

“At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.

“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors.”

Though the ex-president’s statement is not specifically directed at any known leader, it can’t escape being link to the current result of the US election which President Donald Trump is disputing.