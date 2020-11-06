INEC: Mahmood Yakubu To Handover To Acting Chairman

Professor Mahmood Yakubu will be handing over the position of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to pave way for a new acting chairman.

The handing over will be done on Monday, November 9.

This is despite President Muhammadu Buhari nominating Mahmood for re-appointment as chairman of the electoral body.

Mahmood will handover until the Senate confirms him as chairman after the nomination from Buhari.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi told Daily Trust:

“The Hon Chairman’s (Yakubu) handing over ceremony to be held on Monday 9th November 2020 at the Conference Hall, INEC Headquarters.”