Immigration: Why We Seized Passport Of #EndSARS Protester

The Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, has said that it did not seize the passport of Modupe Odele as a result of her participation in the EndSARS protests.
Odele had cried out after she was prevented from traveling to Maldives through Dubai.
Speaking on the issue, Sunday James, NIS spokesman, said that the travel restriction is not in any way connected to EndSARS.
“As an enforcement agency in charge of border management, if there is an order restricting anybody from entry into the country, we enforce it without any prejudice. This doesn’t have anything to do with EndSARS protest or an individual, it is a routine assignment,” NAN quoted him to have said.
