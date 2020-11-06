Don’t Spend A Day Outside Your Domain, Matawalle Tells Zamfara Emirs

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has ordered Emirs in the state not to spend a day outside of their domain.

Matawalle said this at the Government House during the opening of a one-day Security meeting with traditional rulers, the Council of Ulama and Heads of Security operatives in the State.

The details of the meeting was issued in a press statement by the head of media and public enlightenment to the governor, Hon. Zailani Bappa.

“Henceforth, no Emir or Chief is allowed to pass a night outside his domain. You must stay with your people at all times to address the problems of security in your area.

“As for those who aid and abet insecurity in the state, I say enough is enough. We shall return your wickedness and heartlessness with the wrath you will never envisage”, he warned.

The governor noted that the leniency the state government is displaying concerning bandits is being taken for granted by some Zamfara politicians.

“All Local Government Chairmen in the State are also directed to stay put at their Local Government Areas because they are the Chief Security officers of their respective areas. It is, therefore, prohibited for them to be spending their nights outside their areas unless on crucial official duty,” he added.

The governor blamed the recent attacks in some parts of the state on bad politicians.

“The state government is doing all it can to maintain peace and order in the state, but some people are obviously more exited when they hear of attacks by bandits. In their bid to portray our administration as a failure, they do not care how many lives of our brothers and sisters are being wasted in the attacks.

“Left to me as a person, I will be contented with a one term in office if the price is to lose innocent lives of our people. No leadership is worth it when the price is the blood of the innocent,” he said.