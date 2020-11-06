Comedian Taoooma Shares Horrific Experience With Bolt Driver

Popular social media comedian, Taoooma has shared her horrific experience at the hands of a Bolt Driver.

The comedian said that she was assaulted by the bolt driver after she refused to allow him render an offline service to her.

“Dear @Boltapp_ng, the rogues you put as drivers had me assaulted today at the airport car park. They were two and they threw things at me because i tried to record them. I never knew this was how terrible your services are! I ordered and we got to him, he started asking where we were going, but it will show on the app now! He said no ooo i am not going there unless its offline. Why did you accept if you knew you were not going?

Next thing he said is “You are very stupid, you don’t know how to speak to elders”. Imagine. And this Idiot right here threw a bottle at me. I was lucky it didn’t meet me! Bolt drivers are louts! Vandals and misogynistic human beings who hated seeing young men and women make it in life.

This is not my first time experiencing similar things from frivers. People who know me know how cool i am. So for all of you saying “when the fame comes, the arrogance starts” you people don’t know anything cos i go through many things day by day without you hearing about it.”