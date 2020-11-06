CBM Earmarks N12.9 Million For Tennis Championship

The sum of N12.9 million has been earmarked by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as total prize money for its 42nd Senior Open Tennis Championship.

The CBN in collaboration with the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) disclosed this at a press conference at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.

According to the NTF President, Ifedayo Akindoju, the winners in both the male and female singles would grab N700,000 each.

“We are expecting a minimum of 250 athletes. Today is the arrival of athletes but the qualifying series starts tomorrow.

“We have up to 128 entries in the male qualifying series and over 64 entries for female.

“For the main draw which begins on Monday, we have 64 entries for male and 32 for female. We also have 16 entries each for men and women wheel chair tennis.

” The event is in six categories; male and female singles, men and women doubles and wheel chair men and female singles.

“The top 42 players in the male category according to our rankings from last year will qualify for the main draw automatically.

“Sixteen players will move to the main draw from qualifiers while four players will be given a wild card for the men’s category,” Akindoju said.

The tournament is expected to begin on Monday and end on Saturday.