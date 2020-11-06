BREAKING: CJN Tanko Muhammad Swears In Eight New Justices

Eight new justices have been sworn in on Friday by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN Tanko Muhammad.
The new justices who took oath of allegiance today include Justice Lawal Garba, North West; Justice Helen M. Ogunwumiju, South West; Justice Addu Aboki, North West; Justice I. M. M. Saulawa, North West; Justice Adamu Jauro, North East; Justice Samuel C. Oseji, South South; Justice Tijjani Abubakar, North East, and Justice Emmanuel A. Agim, South South.
The swearing has increased the number of justices in the Supreme Court from 12 to 20.
