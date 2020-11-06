APC Reacts To Federal High Court Ruling On Buhari’s Aide

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has hailed the ruling by an Abuja Federal High Court on a case filed by Femi Ojudu and other members of the party.

Ojudu who is a Special Adviser to the President on political matters filed a case against the executive committee of the APC.

The case by the former senator and other members of the party was dismissed by the court on Thursday.

Haul ng the decision, the APC spokesman, Ade Ajayi said the party will continue in its resolve to be formidable.

“While the decision of the Federal High Court vindicates our stand that our Exco has always been overboard in all our dealings in the past, we shall remain committed in our determination to continue to rule Ekiti state.

“We remain a family and indivisible one, a sign for the opposition to continue to remain dormant and lick its wounds for ever in Ekiti politics”, he noted.