2020 US Election: What The Consequence Of Rigging Will Be – Poju Oyemade

The Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Center, Poju Oyemade, has said that ensuring credible elections around the world will now be difficult for the US.

He made this known in reaction to the alleged irregularities recorded in the 2020 US election.

According to Poju Oyemade, politicians around the world will now be emboldened to rig by what they see happening now in America.

The clergyman shared on Twitter: “America must know that it will become increasingly difficult to enforce free and fair elections around the world if they are PUBLICLY attesting to the fact that top officials allegedly participated in rigging. People need to be cautious with their words & go through legal system.

“The unintended consequence of this is, America loses a great chunk its moral authority in enforcing democracy It also emboldens politicians around the world to rig elections seeing the mother of all democracies is crying foul play. Attitude is “who then are we to be free & fair.”