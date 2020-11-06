2020 US Election: I Won’t Allow America To Be Disgraced – Trump

US President Donald Trump has that he won’t allow America to be disgraced as he revealed that “horror stories” have been reported on the 2020 US election.
Trump said this when he addressed the nation in a broadcast on Thursday.
The Republican party candidate said that the election is not about who wins but about preventing America from disgrace.
“I have said very strongly that mail-in ballots are going to end up being a disaster. Small elections were a disaster, this is a large-scale version and it’s getting worse everyday. We are hearing stories that are horror stories, absolute horror stories.
“We can’t let that happen to the United States of America. It’s not a question of who wins, Republican or Democrat; Joe or myself. We can’t let that happen to our country. We can’t be disgraced by having something like this happen,” he said.
